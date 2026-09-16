Nam Ji Hyun Finds Her Conservative Values Challenged By Her Marketing Job In New Drama “Make Me Tingle”

Upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle” has unveiled new stills of Nam Ji Hyun in character!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic coming-of-age romantic comedy about Gong Yeon Su (Nam Ji Hyun), who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Dokgo Dal (Kim Jae Yeong), a sex toy startup CEO who opens up a whole other world for her.

Nam Ji Hyun plays Gong Yeon Su, a conservative woman down to her bones. Raised as the eldest daughter of the family’s main branch, she grew up being taught to always conduct herself properly. She also faithfully upheld the principle that “men and women should not sit together after age 7” by attending an all-girls middle school, high school, and college in succession.

Although Gong Yeon Su holds conservative values, her profession is ironically that of a marketer, a job that requires her to read the times faster than anyone else. When she switches into marketer mode, Gong Yeon Su demonstrates an exceptional ability to respond quickly to changes and keenly spot trends, establishing herself as one of the top performers at her company. However, even Gong Yeon Su is faced with a challenging mission. Someone who is cautious even about physical affection with her boyfriend is assigned to market sex toys, a task that directly conflicts with her values.

To make matters more complicated, her new client Dokgo Dal, the CEO of a sex toy startup, has a bold and open-minded approach to love and does not necessarily see love and physical attraction as one and the same. As a result, the two have starkly different perspectives on love.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills offer an intriguing glimpse into the changes in Gong Yeon Su’s daily life. From the milestone moment of graduating from an all-girls middle school, high school, and college to achieve the so-called “triple crown of girls’ schools” to showing her focus as a professional marketer in the conference room and her inability to hide her flustered reaction when confronted with sex toys, Gong Yeon Su’s eventful moments heighten anticipation for the story ahead.

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Nam Ji Hyun in “To My Beloved Thief”:

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