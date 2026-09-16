Watch: Kim Ji Won Is A Brilliant Yet Dangerous Surgeon In New Medical Drama “Doctor X” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Doctor X” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The teaser begins with the voice of Gye Soo Jung reciting the Hippocratic Oath as a doctor. Unlike the other medical school graduates gathered in the auditorium, Gye Soo Jung, dressed in a graduation cap and gown, stands alone in front of someone as she takes the oath, saying, “On my honor and of my own free will, I swear all of this as a doctor.” The unusual way she takes the oath raises curiosity about her hidden past.

The tense scenes that follow range from Gye Soo Jung performing surgery without hesitation to a dangerous situation in which someone chokes her. Along with the phrase, “The most dangerous doctor,” a reaction appears saying, “Isn’t she completely obsessed with surgery?” heightening interest in Gye Soo Jung, who possesses both unparalleled skills and a dangerous side.

Toward the end of the video, Gye Soo Jung, wearing a mask in the operating room, tilts her head with an inscrutable facial expression. Hospital director Boo Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo) quietly asks, “Is Gye Soo Jung Doctor X?” The teaser raises questions about Gye Soo Jung’s true identity and the meaning hidden behind the name “Doctor X.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight My Way”:

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