GOT7’s Park Jinyoung Grows Suspicious Of Kim You Jung In New Drama “100 Days Of Deception”

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled new stills!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

One still shows Lee Ga Kyeong embarking on her first mission as an undercover agent: infiltrating the Japanese Government-General of Korea. As soon as she opens the door and enters, Lee Ga Kyeong appears overwhelmed by the building’s grandeur and intimidating atmosphere, with clear signs of tension on her face.

Although she briefly feels relieved after successfully getting hired under the guise of interpreter trainee Geum Seo Hee, concealing everything about her background, status, and name, she soon comes face-to-face with Kim Tae Woong in what seems to be their first encounter yet somehow feels familiar. In the previous teasers, Kim Tae Woong had grown suspicious of Lee Ga Kyeong after their repeated encounters that appeared to be coincidences. The subtle tension between the two as they stand face-to-face heightens the suspense.

The two become further entangled as an interpreter and interpreter trainee, and the stills also capture Kim Tae Woong showing Lee Ga Kyeong around the Government-General. Lee Ga Kyeong’s eyes sparkle with the enthusiasm and curiosity of a new interpreter trainee, while Kim Tae Woong continues to regard her with cold suspicion and wariness.

Meanwhile, another still captures an awkward silence hanging over the office. Lee Ga Kyeong subtly glances over at Kim Tae Woong as he remains focused solely on his work, suggesting that something may be amiss.

Kim You Jung explained her reason for choosing the project, saying, “I remember getting so immersed in the script when I first read it that I lost track of time. I could feel the depth of the story, and it made me think a lot as I pictured the people who lived through that era. Even after reading the script, its lingering impact stayed with me for a long time. I became convinced that it was a truly great project, so I decided to take part. Feeling the determination and love of the people of that time made me want to express those emotions as an actress.”

Park Jinyoung also expressed his trust in the project, saying, “First of all, the script for ‘100 Days of Deception,’ along with the director, writer, and everyone involved in the project, was the decisive reason I decided to join. Just having the opportunity to work together [was reason enough].”

He added, “He is a character who experiences an identity crisis between Hideo and Tae Woong. I hope you’ll watch to see how he gradually changes after meeting Ga Kyeong.”

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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