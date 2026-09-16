Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk End Up In Each Other’s Bodies While Trying To Save Park Seo Ham In New Drama “Dive Into You”

“Dive into You” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru are twin siblings who live as a top actress and a judo gold medalist, respectively. Although they are blood-related siblings who grew up together, the two are complete opposites in everything from their personalities and dreams for the future to the ways they pursue their goals. As adults, they become busy living their own separate lives.

However, the siblings are plunged into deep grief when their friend Jung Woo Jae, who was as precious to them as family, dies in an unexpected accident. As Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru reminisce about their memories with Jung Woo Jae, they unexpectedly time-slip back to the past, when they were 18 years old and together with him.

As the two join forces to save Jung Woo Jae and change their predetermined future, another variable emerges. During the time slip, Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru’s souls become switched. As the two live in the past in each other’s bodies, attention is focused on what changes they will undergo as they work toward their shared goal of bringing Jung Woo Jae back to life.

The production team shared, “Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk carefully matched their synchronization by imitating each other’s speech patterns and habits in order to bring out the characteristics of twin siblings whose souls become switched.”

“Dive into You” will premiere on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, check out a teaser for “Dive into You” below:

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