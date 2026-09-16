Choo Young Woo Takes On A New Path In Robotics After Losing His Right Leg In “Between Steps”

The upcoming drama “Between Steps” has unveiled new stills featuring Choo Young Woo!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

The newly released stills show Park Min Jae visiting a hospital. As he waits for his test results, nervousness is written all over his face. After losing his right leg to an illness and giving up his dream of becoming a swimmer, Park Min Jae begins studying robotics in search of a new path in life, holding onto the hope of one day regaining his lost leg.

Other stills show Park Min Jae fully immersed in his robotics research. Though he works at a slower pace, he is diligent and dedicated to his studies and research, leaving little room in his daily life for anything else. A handsome engineering student with an exceptional mind and striking looks, Park Min Jae is a Ph.D. student who has devoted himself entirely to research while keeping his distance from romance.

However, he tends to overthink and is deeply afraid of being hurt. He faces a turning point in his life after becoming entangled with Im Yoo Jin, a master’s student who transferred from the Department of Clothing and Textiles.

On why he chose to star in the drama, Choo Young Woo said, “When I first read the script, I thought it was a very simple story. Rather than centering around a special incident, I liked the process of two people who had each lost their way at some point for their own reasons meeting each other and gaining the strength to move forward.”

He added, “With Director Ahn Pan Seok and actress Kim So Hyun on board, there was no reason not to accept the role, and I felt that I would be able to learn a lot.”

Describing his character Park Min Jae, Choo Young Woo said, “Min Jae is a strong person, but he also has a lot of worries and fears. After losing one leg to illness and giving up on his dream, he has been dealing with a lot of emotions on his own.”

He added, “I thought a lot about how and to what extent Min Jae should control his emotions when his wounds resurface in everyday life. Although Min Jae lives in the present, silently following his own path without expressing his pain, I pondered how to fully convey to viewers the way he confronts his complex inner emotions.”

“Between Steps” is set to premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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