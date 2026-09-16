Cha Woo Min In Talks + Jang Da A Reported For New Romance Drama

Cha Woo Min and Jang Da A may be starring in a new romance drama together!

On September 16, MyDaily reported that Jang Da A and Cha Woo Min have been cast as the leads of the upcoming JTBC drama “50 Days of Situationship” (literal title).

In response to the report, Cha Woo Min’s agency commented, “‘50 Days of Situationship’ is a project he is currently reviewing. Nothing has been confirmed.” Jang Da A’s agency has yet to respond to the report.

“50 Days of Situationship” is a limited-time office romance about an unremarkable 29-year-old intern who accidentally obtains a mysterious potion that causes her coworkers to fall for her for exactly 50 days.

Jang Da A has reportedly been offered the role of Go Dok Hee, a sales intern at the Hongdae branch of Shinsegi Digital. With her perpetually gloomy expression and anxious eyes, she is a walking symbol of bad luck who is constantly worried that something terrible might happen. One day, after drinking heavily out of frustration, she climbs onto a bridge over the Han River, where a mysterious elderly person appears and hands her a drink that supposedly makes anyone who consumes it fall in love with her for 50 days. And so begins her magical 50-day journey.

Cha Woo Min has been offered the role of Choi Geon Guk, an assistant manager at the same company. Handsome, intelligent, capable, and brimming with confidence, he is normally cold and prickly, seemingly impossible to faze. However, the moment a customer walks in, he transforms into a shameless charmer, using his over-the-top sales tactics to close deals with ease and earning him the title of the company’s “top salesperson.”

The drama will consist of eight episodes and is scheduled to air on JTBC. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Cha Woo Min in his most recent drama “My Bias, My Boss”:

WATCH NOW

And Jang Da A in “My Troublesome Star” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1) (2)