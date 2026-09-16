Lee Jun Hyuk And Seo Hyun Woo Find A New Rhythm As Colleagues In “The Ordinary Jackpot”

Lee Jun Hyuk and Seo Hyun Woo are finally joining forces as colleagues in “The Ordinary Jackpot”!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

Spoilers

In the previous episodes, Gong Eun Tae, the head of Sales Team 5, experienced an unexpected turn of events after enduring his grueling work life. Having spent years suppressing his anger and putting up with everything, Gong Eun Tae suddenly struck it lucky when his lottery ticket won the jackpot, earning him 1.3 billion won.

Despite this, Gong Eun Tae chose to keep going to work rather than quit. However, he resolved to stop simply putting up with everything, marking the beginning of a change in his approach to office life.

The newly released stills show the changed relationships among Sales Team 5 members Gong Eun Tae, Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo), Park Ki Tae (Hong Jin Ki), and Lee Ji Hye (Ha Yul Ri) following Gong Eun Tae’s “decision to cause some trouble.” Unlike before, when Gong Eun Tae and Yang Joon Ho were constantly at odds, Yang Joon Ho now wears a much softer expression. Meanwhile, Gong Eun Tae looks flustered, as if he is still unfamiliar with the sudden change in atmosphere.

In another photo, Gong Eun Tae and Yang Joon Ho welcome a client together, showing the former rivals beginning to work in sync. Park Ki Tae and Lee Ji Hye, who previously had to carefully navigate the tension between their two bosses, also look nervous as they await the outcome of the project. How will the constantly bickering Sales Team 5 come together as a team through their new project?

The stills also capture a meeting between Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan) and Park Ki Tae. The two meet outside the company rather than at Hongsung International. While Park Ki Tae wears an innocent expression, Jung Sun Hyuk flashes a meaningful smile. Their unexpected meeting raises questions about why the two, who have had little interaction until now, have met privately and what Jung Sun Hyuk will say to Park Ki Tae.

The next episodes of “The Ordinary Jackpot” will be released on September 17 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch the first two episodes of “The Ordinary Jackpot” with subtitles on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)