Park Jinyoung And Jeon So Young In Talks For New Historical Romance Drama

Park Jinyoung and Jeon So Young may star in a new romance drama together!

On September 16, a media outlet reported that Park Jinyoung and Jeon So Young have been cast as the leads in the upcoming drama “Hash’s Shinru” (literal tranlsation).

In response to the reports, a representative of their agency BH Entertainment stated, “It is one of the projects they have been offered.”

“Hash’s Shinru” is based on a popular web novel and is a historical romance drama about Lee Hyang, a genius monarch of 15th-century Joseon, and Hae Ru, a mysterious woman who predicts the future. The script is written by the web novel’s author Yoon Yi Soo, who is also the original writer of the web novel that “Love in the Moonlight” was based off of.

Park Jinyoung has reportedly been offered the role of Crown Prince Lee Hyang, a genius scientist and monarch who strives for the advancement of Joseon, while Jeon So Young has received an offer for the role of Hae Ru, a character with the ability to see the future who enters the palace following Crown Prince Lee Hyang and shares her heart with him while assisting him.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Jinyoung in “Yumi’s Cells 2”:

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Also check out Jeon So Young in a cameo appearance in “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

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