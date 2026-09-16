Kim Ji Won Confirmed To Guest On “You Quiz On The Block”

Kim Ji Won will be appearing on “You Quiz on the Block”!

On September 16, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Kim Ji Won would be participating in the recording of tvN’s variety show “You Quiz on the Block” that day.

In response to the report, tvN confirmed, “It is true that Kim Ji Won is participating in today’s recording of ‘You Quiz on the Block.’ The broadcast date has not yet been decided.”

Her appearance comes ahead of the premiere of her upcoming drama “Doctor X,” marking her first project since “Queen of Tears” approximately two years ago. The drama will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

“You Quiz on the Block” airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight My Way”:

WATCH NOW

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