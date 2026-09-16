Hong Hwa Yeon Enters A High-Stakes Cooking Competition To Save Her Father’s Legacy In “Final Table”

JTBC’s new Saturday-Sunday drama “Final Table” has shared the first glimpse of Hong Hwa Yeon in character!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Hong Hwa Yeon plays Choi Song Yi, a novice cook and restaurant floor manager who enters the cooking survival competition and embarks on a fierce journey to become a chef.

Choi Song Yi lost her mother at a young age and has worked alongside her renowned chef father to run their restaurant, Familia. As the restaurant’s floor manager, she handles customer service and serves guests. Although she cannot cook, she has a genuine passion for food and is her father’s biggest fan when it comes to his cooking.

However, when her father dies after an unfortunate incident leaves his reputation in ruins, Choi Song Yi makes one last desperate effort to save Familia, which is on the verge of closing. She enters the cooking survival competition, seeing it as her only chance to restore her father’s honor.

Her life begins to change when she recruits Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop), a mysterious chef who has been involved in a mysterious incident, as the head chef of Familia. Can Choi Song Yi—who inherits her father’s talent for cooking—rise to the top of the competition with Kang Han’s help?

The newly released photos show Choi Song Yi undergoing intensive training in the kitchen ahead of her participation in the survival competition. Her determined expression and focused movements as she throws herself into cooking reflect her strong resolve.

Can she, who started out as a complete novice, transform into a true chef through her intensive training?

“Final Table” is slated to premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” on Viki:

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