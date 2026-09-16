Kim Hye Ja And Cha Mi Kyung Revisit A Lifelong Friendship As Memories Fade In “Still Shining”

The upcoming film “Still Shining” has unveiled new character stills featuring Kim Hye Ja and Cha Mi Kyung!

“Still Shining” depicts the story of Soon Ok (Kim Hye Ja), who reunites with her best friend Jung Im (Cha Mi Kyung) after 60 years—a friend with whom she shared the most brilliant moments of her life.

The newly released character stills capture both the radiant moments shared by Soon Ok and Jung Im, as well as Soon Ok’s complex emotions as she faces her friend’s gradual memory loss.

In one photo, Soon Ok and Jung Im gaze at each other and smile as they prepare to head out, perfectly conveying their excitement at being together again. In another, Jung Im looks over a signup form for a singing contest but cannot even remember her own name, while Soon Ok watches with a complicated mix of emotions.

Kim Hye Ja described “Still Shining” as “a film about the dreams of flower-like girls, their radiant moments, and precious friendship.” She added, “I hope those of us living in the present will watch this film and remember it. I hope it remains a story that stays in your heart for a long time.”

“Still Shining” is scheduled to hit theaters in October.

While waiting, watch Kim Hye Ja in “Radiant” below:

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Also check out Cha Mi Kyung in “A Bona Fide Killer”:

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