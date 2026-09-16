Watch: TWS Introduces Official 'TWIMI' Characters  With Profiles For Each Member

Watch: TWS Introduces Official "TWIMI" Characters  With Profiles For Each Member

Celeb
Sep 16, 2026
by E Cha

TWS has revealed adorable “TWIMI” characters for each member of the group!

On September 16 KST, TWS released official profiles for the six new “TWIMI” characters that represent each of the group’s members.

Shinyu’s character is named Jjok, Dohoon’s is Dojuni, Youngjae’s is Gichuny, Hanjin’s is Hanbbit, Jihoon’s is Hatpy, and Kyungmin’s is Hamtaengi.

Check out the TWIMI characters’ official introduction video and profiles below!

TWS

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