Kim Ji Yeon Is Determined To Save Park Seo Ham In This Lifetime In 'Dive Into You'

Upcoming drama “Dive into You” has unveiled a new poster!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

While Jung Woo Jae and Yoon Ha Na have had feelings for one another ever since they first met in high school, both of them have hidden their feelings out of fear that confessing could jeopardize their friendship. As a result, they have stayed best friends for 16 years while remaining secretly in love with each other.

Although Jung Woo Jae was once a promising judo athlete, he ultimately winds up having to quit the sport and ends up working as a bodyguard for Yoon Ha Na, who becomes a famous actress. But when Jung Woo Jae suddenly dies in an accident, Yoon Ha Na deeply regrets not having confessed her feelings.

When Yoon Ha Na unexpectedly travels back in time to when they first met at 18, she gets a second chance to save Jung Woo Jae’s life, and she is determined not to lose him this time around.

The newly released poster highlights the reversal of their roles, with Yoon Ha Na now protecting Jung Woo Jae as his “bodyguard,” instead of the other way around. The tagline reads, “In this life, I’ll be the one to save you.”

“Dive into You” premieres on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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