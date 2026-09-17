Lee Jung Eun Shares Insights Into Her “Doctor X” Character, Working With Kim Ji Won, And More

Lee Jung Eun has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Doctor X”!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Lee Jung Eun plays Jang Hee Sook, the head of a medical staffing agency who chases money. She is a multidimensional character who calculates everything coldly behind her easygoing way of dealing with people.

Lee Jung Eun previewed her transformation in acting, saying, “She is a realistic character who views even people who deal with human lives strictly as business targets. Although she may appear lighthearted on the outside, I wanted to convey a sense of authority in the field of sales.”

She also revealed her special chemistry with Kim Ji Won, saying, “Kim Ji Won is an actress with solid and deep energy. Although our characters are connected through a contractual relationship, a complex and subtle bond naturally filled the space every time we made eye contact. I would really like to act together again.”

Along with this, Lee Jung Eun expressed deep trust in Son Hyun Joo’s weighty leadership on set and director Lee Jung Rim’s meticulous direction. She raised anticipation for the drama, saying, “As you follow the psychological changes the characters experience amid immense power, you will be able to feel an intense sense of immersion.”

“Doctor X” is set to premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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