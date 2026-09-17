Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro Struggle Between Rivalry And Alliance In New Drama “kiDnap GAME”

Upcoming drama “kiDnap GAME” has teased the dynamic between Lee Joon Gi and Sakaguchi Kentaro!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

The newly released stills capture the moment Tokyo detective Nīide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro) and genius doctor Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi) meet as key participants in the “kiDnap GAME,” a brutal game in which only one person can return alive.

As participants in a brutal game, they find themselves as competitors who must eliminate each other to save someone precious to them, while also having to work together to uncover the truth behind the game. Expectations are rising for the intense battle of wits between the two men as they navigate wariness, suspicion, and solidarity.

The production team stated, “Sakaguchi Kentaro and Lee Joon Gi created intense tension with nothing more than their eyes from their very first scene together, overwhelming the set. You can look forward to the perfect acting synergy the two actors created amid extreme dilemma. Please look forward to the precarious relationship between the two, who cannot tell whether they are enemies or allies, as well as their fierce struggle to survive.”

“kiDnap GAME” is set to premiere on Channel A on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

Watch Now

Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

Watch Now

Source (1)