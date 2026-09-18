Jung Min Ah, Dong Ha, And More Come Together Around Kim Hee Jung’s Restaurant In New Drama “Mission: Mompossible” Poster

KBS has unveiled a new poster for its upcoming drama “Mission: Mompossible”!

“Mission: Mompossible” is a new weekday drama about two very different mothers and the entangled lives of their children. One mom has sacrificed everything and devoted herself entirely to her family for a long time, while the other mom has lived her life solely for herself.

The poster captures the distinct personalities of the main characters. Designed with a unique concept inspired by coupons from Mimi’s Samgyetang (Korean ginseng chicken soup restaurant owned by Kim Hee Jung’s character), the poster features the characters arranged like colorful stickers, adding to the fun of looking at it.

The witty phrases, “Get a sticker with each viewing,” “Collect eight stickers to get one more bowl,” and “Collect 120 stickers to become a lifetime VIP at Mimi’s Samgyetang,” also bring a smile, with each character showing a different facial expression and pose.

In particular, Kang Da Mi (Jung Min Ah) radiates bright energy with her cheerful smile, while Cha Seung Yoon (Dong Ha) sports a pouty facial expression with an angry emoji above his head, hinting at the bickering chemistry between the two. However, they reappear at the bottom of the poster as a couple sticker with their faces side by side. The stark difference in their dynamic when they are alone versus when they are together raises curiosity about their relationship.

The relaxed smiles of Jeon Jin Hee (Kang Kyung Hun) and Hwang Geum Soon (Kim Young Ok) also catch the eye. Choi Soon Deok (Yang Hee Kyung) shows off her approachable charm with a playful facial expression, while Kang Hak Sung (Lee Han Wi) brings laughter with a surprised look as he grips a steering wheel. Cha In Sung (Nam Sung Jin) and Park Ji Young (Jo Mi Ryung) each make their presence felt with loving gazes and hearty laughter.

Joining them are Kang Kang Nam (Kang Eun Tak), Joo Kyung Ho (Gong Jung Hwan), Jo Ri Ja (Ahn Yeon Hong), Kang Dae Chi (Kim Jong Hoon), Kim Mi Sun (Kim Ga Ran), Cha Do Yoon (Bae Ji Wan), Cha Se Na (Choi Yoo Bin), Kang Ye Ri (Kim Na Eun), and Kang Soo Ah (Kim Rae On), completing a full lineup of characters.

Most notably, the bottom of the poster features Jo Mimi (Kim Hee Jung), the owner of Mimi’s Samgyetang, warmly welcoming customers with a steaming bowl of samgyetang and a bright smile. The phrase, “How about a table filled with a delicious story tonight?” teases the eventful family story that will unfold around Jo Mimi.

“Mission: Mompossible” will premiere on September 28 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Min Ah in “Doctor John” on Viki below:

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And watch Dong Ha in “Suspicious Partner” below:

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