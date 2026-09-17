Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, And More Come Together As One Team In “The Ordinary Jackpot” Poster

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled a new poster ahead of its upcoming episodes!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The newly released poster brings all the members of Sales Team 5 together in one place. Gong Eun Tae, who had been leading a lonely work life with the mindset that doing his job well was enough, now appears to have gained teammates and colleagues who share the same goal.

In the poster, Gong Eun Tae, Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo), Park Ki Tae (Hong Jin Ki), and Lee Ji Hye (Ha Yul Ri) are seen heading somewhere with coffee in hand. Alongside them is Jang Hyang Eun (Baek Yae In), a new member of Sales Team 5.

The phrase, “We pull off the difficult feat of getting to work!” teases the stories Sales Team 5 will navigate and the growth they will experience amid the daily routine of going to work, which repeats every day.

Bringing a K-office drama to life, the diverse dynamics among the members of Sales Team 5 are also an unmissable point to watch.

The production team said, “In episodes 3 and 4, which will be released today, a new challenge will befall Sales Team 5. Please look forward to seeing how Gong Eun Tae, who now has a slightly different mindset, responds to the crisis and the teamwork that Sales Team 5, which is changing alongside Gong Eun Tae, will build.”

The next episodes of “The Ordinary Jackpot” will be released on September 17 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch the first two episodes of “The Ordinary Jackpot” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)