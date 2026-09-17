WJSN’s Eunseo And SeolA Part Ways With STARSHIP Entertainment

WJSN’s Eunseo and SeolA have both parted ways with STARSHIP Entertainment.

On September 17, STARSHIP Entertainment released official statements announcing Eunseo and SeolA’s departure from the agency.

Read the agency’s statements below:

STARSHIP’s Statement for Eunseo

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Eunseo, who has been with STARSHIP for a long time. We will cherish and remember all the moments and precious memories we made together for a long time to come. As Eunseo prepares for a new beginning, we sincerely wish her happiness and all the best in every step she takes moving forward. Thank you. FROM. STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT

STARSHIP’s Statement for SeolA

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to SeolA, who has been with STARSHIP for a long time. We will cherish and remember all the moments we shared and the precious memories we made together for a long time to come. As SeolA embarks on a new beginning, we sincerely wish her happiness and all the best in every step she takes moving forward. Thank you. FROM. STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT

We wish Eunseo and SeolA all the best in their future endeavors!

Watch SeolA in her drama “Love in Black Hole” on Viki below!

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