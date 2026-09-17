Watch: Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk Travel Back In Time To Save Park Seo Ham In New Drama “Dive Into You” Teaser

Upcoming drama “Dive into You” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

The teaser depicts the story of Jung Woo Jae, who has long harbored feelings for Yoon Ha Na but was unable to express them, and Yoon Ha Na, who loses Jung Woo Jae right before her eyes.

However, she gets a chance to bring Jung Woo Jae back to life. Yoon Ha Na travels back in time with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru in an attempt to save Jung Woo Jae. The teaser also reveals the siblings holding the camcorder that serves as the medium for their time travel as they prepare to jump together from a diving platform.

After reuniting with Jung Woo Jae in the past, Yoon Ha Na expresses her feelings for him, saying, “Let’s meet again. No matter what.” Having already experienced Jung Woo Jae’s death once, whether Yoon Ha Na can change the past and save her first love will be one of the main points to watch in “Dive into You.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Dive into You” premieres on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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