'Yumi's Cells' Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary

“Yumi’s Cells” is turning five years old!

Having first premiered on September 17, 2021, today marks the five-year anniversary of “Yumi’s Cells.”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings.

In Season 1, Ahn Bo Hyun stars as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong. Meanwhile, Season 2 follows Yumi’s romance with her handsome co-worker Yoo Babi (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung).

Following the ups and downs of Yumi’s life in Seasons 1 and 2, Yumi finally becomes the author she dreamed of becoming. In the third and final season of “Yumi’s Cells,” which premiered earlier this year on April 13, Kim Jae Won joins as Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Celebrate by binge-watching “Yumi’s Cells” below:

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Watch Season 2 here:

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And watch Season 3 below:

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