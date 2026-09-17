Kim So Hyun Rests Her Head On Choo Young Woo’s Shoulder As They Take First Steps Toward Love In “Between Steps”

The upcoming drama “Between Steps” has unveiled its main poster!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Set in a robotics research lab, “Between Steps” follows the diverse daily lives and romances of graduate students. Ph.D. student Park Min Jae was a swimmer in high school before losing one of his legs to illness. After being forced to give up on his dream, he finds a new path in robotics. He works slowly but diligently on his research until his life begins to change when he meets the driven Im Yoo Jin.

Master’s student Im Yoo Jin is about to graduate from the Department of Clothing and Textiles when she finds herself uncertain about her future. After an unspecified incident earns her the label of a “troublemaker,” her plans to pursue graduate studies in fashion are derailed. She then meets Min Jae and discovers the world of robotics. At the heart of the drama is Yoo Jin’s journey as her bold, straightforward personality gradually melts Min Jae’s tightly guarded heart.

The newly released main poster shows the two sitting side by side on a bus while holding hands. With sunlight streaming down on them, Yoo Jin gently rests her head on Min Jae’s shoulder. The poster also features the tagline, “A spicy, bitter, and sweet romance between two young people who are clumsy at love,” highlighting the growing attraction between the two as they navigate the intense worlds of research and romance.

The production team remarked, “This clumsy yet universal love story is something everyone has experienced at least once, and it will bring viewers both tender excitement and empathy. The chemistry between Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun is beyond expectations. Please look forward to the two actors’ passionate performances as they sincerely portray the faces of unfinished youth.”

“Between Steps” is set to premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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