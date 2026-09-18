Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Jun, And Kim Shin Bi Pick Their Favorite Scenes From “Flex X Cop 2”

The cast of SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” has shared their favorite scenes from the drama!

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

With just two episodes left until the drama’s conclusion, the main leads of “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Jun, and Kim Shin Bi picked their favorite scenes from the drama.

Spoilers

First, Ahn Bo Hyun chose the “Hanoi Transfer Arrest Operation” from episode 6 as his favorite scene. Recalling the scene in which they used a private jet to capture a fugitive who had fled overseas, Ahn Bo Hyun shared, “I remember everything, from the moment we ran down the runway and boarded the private jet to Hanoi to the ad-libs using the megaphone.”

He continued, “The moment I used the megaphone to call out to the fugitive, saying, ‘Jin Yi Soo is here,’ was incredibly satisfying. It was also meaningful because I felt that Violent Crimes Team 1 became an even stronger team as we solved the case.”

Kang Sang Joon, who plays Park Joon Young, chose “all of the arrest scenes” in which the fantastic teamwork of Violent Crimes Team 1 shone. He explained, “I liked all the scenes that wrapped up the investigations of Violent Crimes Team 1, which crossed various genres in each episode.”

He added, “It was especially fun to watch the process of reaching the finish line through the harmony of Jin Yi Soo’s ingenuity and boldness, Joo Hye Ra’s insight and strength, Park Joon Young’s steadfastness, and Choi Kyung Jin’s (Kim Shin Bi) flexibility.”

Kim Shin Bi selected the action sequence from the first episode’s “Mexico Investigation” as his favorite. He recalled, “It was the longest action scene the three of us performed together before Team Leader Joo Hye Ra arrived.”

He added, “It stands out the most in my memory because each character’s personality and individuality shone through in the spectacular and exhilarating action.”

Jung Eun Chae sparked anticipation by mentioning a scene from the final episode that has yet to air. Choosing her confrontation scene with serial killer Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho), Jung Eun Chae shared, “I vividly remember the moment when Jin Yi Soo, Joo Hye Ra, and Yoo Sung Won faced each other amid a mix of emotions—anger, hatred, and resentment that had built up over many years.”

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on September 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)