Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, And More Hide Their Own Agendas In New Drama “100 Days Of Deception”

The upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled new character posters for five figures harboring different secrets in Gyeongseong.

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

The character posters feature Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, and Jin Sun Kyu, each revealing only half of their faces from the darkness.

Kim You Jung plays Lee Ga Kyeong, a woman who has never thought about Korea’s independence, focusing solely on achieving her own dreams. However, after becoming a spy planted by the independence movement, she is forced to confront emotions she never expected. The tagline, “It was a lie that lasted 100 days. Until it became sincere,” hints at how a lie that began as part of her mission gradually turns into genuine feelings.

Park Jinyoung plays Sato Hideo, an interpreter at the Japanese Government-General of Korea. His gaze in the poster conveys the loneliness and confusion of someone caught between two worlds, belonging fully to neither. It also hints at his growing anxiety and inner conflict as his suspicions about Lee Ga Kyeong gradually turn into near certainty. His tagline, “Even though I knew it was a lie, I kept wanting to believe it,” captures the complicated emotions surrounding their relationship.

Kim Hyun Joo plays Yoo So Ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese organization Gugukdan and a key figure who sends Lee Ga Kyeong undercover into the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Her upright posture and unwavering gaze convey her fierce determination.

Her proposal, “Become our spy. I’m suggesting a deal,” hints at her role in drawing Lee Ga Kyeong into the dangerous mission. What is the truth behind Yoo So Ran’s hidden past, and what kind of revenge is she preparing—and for whom?

Lee Moo Saeng transforms into Yoo Philip, a Korean-American correspondent based in Korea. Despite his calm and serious demeanor, he quietly warns and pressures others with the words, “If you continue to doubt me, I’ll have no choice but to write about what happened today.”

As a member of Gugukdan alongside Yoo So Ran, Yoo Philip uses his position as a journalist to put pressure on the Director-General of Political Affairs, who is highly sensitive to international political developments.

Jin Sun Kyu plays Sato Shinichi, the Director-General of Political Affairs at the Japanese Government-General of Korea. His cold, piercing gaze alone is enough to overwhelm those around him, while his line, “Do you really think Korea will gain independence just by killing me?” reveals his arrogance and cynicism.

Lee Ga Kyeong, an undercover spy disguised as an interpreter trainee; Yoo So Ran and Yoo Philip, who conceal their identities as members of the independence movement; and Sato Shinichi, who remains wary of them—all have different goals and secrets. As their interests become increasingly intertwined, the confrontation surrounding the Japanese Government-General of Korea grows more tense by the moment.

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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