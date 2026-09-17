Kim Ji Seok Makes A Heartfelt Second Proposal To Lee Min Jung In “OK, Let’s Get Divorced”

Kim Ji Seok and Lee Min Jung face a new chance at starting over in “OK, Let’s Get Divorced.”

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

Spoilers

Previously, Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Seok) and Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) eventually learned that they had each been coping with the loss of their child in their own ways. After discovering that Ji Won Ho had gone fishing instead of appearing for a court-ordered home investigation, Baek Mi Young later learned that he had buried their child’s ashes beneath an azalea tree at the fishing spot. She finally realized that he, too, had been carrying the pain of their loss for years, despite struggling to express his grief.

Later, Baek Mi Young went to church and confessed her lingering resentment toward Ji Won Ho. After accidentally overhearing her confession, Ji Won Ho also broke down, and the two began to let go of their years of misunderstandings with a tearful kiss.

In the upcoming episode, Ji Won Ho makes another attempt to win Baek Mi Young back with a second proposal. Ji Won Ho teams up with Kang Kyung Tae (Jung Eui Jae) and Song Ari (Wang Bit Na) to prepare the event. While Ji Won Ho and Song Ari are visibly excited, Kang Kyung Tae’s oddly tense face adds a sense of tension to the proposal.

Notably, Kang Kyung Tae knows clues related to Baek Mi Young’s miscarriage three years ago. He also keeps a brooch she once lost in his drawer, leaving questions about what he may be hiding and whether his secret could throw an unexpected wrench into Ji Won Ho’s plans.

When the day of the proposal finally arrives, a nervous Ji Won Ho takes the microphone and pours out his feelings to Baek Mi Young. He even sings for her, expressing his sincere desire to be together again.

However, Baek Mi Young’s expression reveals mixed emotions. Although she initially seems moved by his confession, her expression soon hardens as tears well up in her eyes. Having only recently come to understand each other’s pain, viewers are left wondering what is going through her mind.

Episode 10 of “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” airs on September 17 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Seok in “Monthly Magazine Home” on Viki:

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And Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” below:

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