Girls' Generation's Lim Yoona Confirmed To Star In Korean Remake Of 'Unnatural'

It’s now official: Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona will be starring in the upcoming Korean remake of “Unnatural.”

Based on the award-winning Japanese series of the same name, tvN’s “Unnatural” (working title) is a medical mystery drama about forensic pathologists who uncover the hidden truths behind cases involving unnatural deaths.

Lim Yoona will be starring as Song Do Eun, a tenacious forensic pathologist who appears calm and cold on the outside, but is warmhearted and deeply compassionate on the inside. While conducting autopsies with a sharp and steady gaze that doesn’t overlook a single clue, Song Do Eun remains both respectful of the deceased and determined to uncover the truth no matter what.

“Actor Lim Yoona’s warm and cheerful energy will create fantastic synergy with the character of Song Do Eun, who has a strong inner core and a human charm,” said the drama’s production team. “With the nuanced acting of Lim Yoona, whose name alone inspires trust in viewers, ‘Unnatural’ will be reborn with a new and different charm. Please look forward to it.”

“Unnatural” is set to premiere in 2027.

In the meantime, watch Lim Yoona in her film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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