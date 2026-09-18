Ahn Bo Hyun Leaves The Police Force In 'Flex X Cop 2'

Ahn Bo Hyun will tender his resignation on the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2.”

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Flex x Cop 2,” the full extent of Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho)’s evil deeds was revealed. However, viewers were left outraged when Yoo Sung Won was able to stroll out of the police station due to the influence of his powerful mother.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Jin Yi Soo’s signature playful smile is nowhere to be found as he holds up his resignation letter with a resolute expression and speaks gravely to police chief Kwon Tae Kyun (Ryu Tae Ho).

Meanwhile, Joo Hye Ra wears a troubled expression that hints at her complicated feelings as she faces Jin Yi Soo in the lobby of the police station.

Jin Yi Soo, on the other hand, smiles at Joo Hye Ra as they say their bittersweet goodbyes.

To find out why Jin Yi Soo decides to leave the police force, catch the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” on September 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun’s film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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