SISTAR's Dasom Signs With New Agency + Unveils New Profile Photos

Dasom has joined a new agency!

On September 18, The J’s E&M officially announced, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Kim Dasom, who possesses solid acting skills and her own unique charm.”

The agency continued, “We will become a dependable partner [for Dasom] so that her charms and talent as an actress can shine even brighter through a variety of projects and activities.”

After debuting as a member of SISTAR in 2010, Dasom made her acting debut in the 2013 KBS1 drama “Melody of Love.” She has since gone on to appear in dramas like “He Is Psychometric,” “Kokdu: Season of Deity,” “Serendipity’s Embrace,” “Positively Yours,” and more.

Check out Dasom’s new profile photos below!

Watch Dasom in “Positively Yours” on Viki below:

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