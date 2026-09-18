Kim Jae Yeong Makes Bold Transformation As Adult Product Company CEO In New Drama 'Make Me Tingle'

Upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle” has released new stills featuring Kim Jae Yeong in character!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic coming-of-age romantic comedy about Gong Yeon Su (Nam Ji Hyun), who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Dokgo Dal (Kim Jae Yeong), a sex toy startup CEO who opens up a whole other world for her.

In the drama, Kim Jae Young stars as Dokgo Dal, the bold CEO of a sex toy startup. True to the nature of his extraordinary business venture, Dokgo Dal possesses an open-minded perspective that embraces the sexual orientations and dating styles of others without prejudice. However, he is an endlessly cold cynic when it comes to the romance of love. He believes in relationships where the body reacts before the heart, and he is never hesitant to express his convictions, often shocking those around him with his blunt remarks.

From moments of deep contemplation at his office desk to his professional demeanor while sharply reviewing documents, the newly released stills perfectly encapsulate the persona of a young CEO who possesses both a cool-headed nature and intellectual sex appeal.

“Make Me Tingle” is set to be released on October 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Jae Yeong in “Love in Contract”:

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