Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Dish On Portraying Their Characters As Adults In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is getting ready for big changes after a time skip!

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

The newly released stills capture Kang Pio (Song Kang), Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), and Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri) living different lives at the age of 27. Kang Pio has become a world-renowned pianist, Hong Jae In has become Kang Pio’s manager, and Choi Jeong Yo appeared at a conducting competition after being missing for nine years.

Song Kang shared, “He’s the same person, but his atmosphere and emotional tone have changed as a long time has passed. If 17-year-old Kang Pio is slightly more sensitive and driven to pursue perfection, I wanted to portray 27-year-old Kang Pio as someone who has grown more mature and developed greater emotional depth through various experiences.”

Lee Jun Young commented, “I thought it was most important to make sure that the emotional progression that naturally comes with the characters being in different age groups didn’t feel awkward.”

Jang Gyuri remarked, “I thought that 27-year-old Hong Jae In would have developed various layers of emotions through diverse experiences, such as facing moments when she has to give up on what she loves doing or feeling conflicted regarding the person she likes.”

The next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will air on September 19 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” below:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Escape” on Viki:

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