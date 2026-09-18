Watch: Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, And More Reveal Their True Intentions In Teaser For New Drama '100 Days Of Deception'

The upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled a new character teaser ahead of its premiere!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo.

Additional characters include Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo), a sniper for the anti-Japanese organization Gugukdan; Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng), a Korean-American correspondent based in Korea; and Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu), the Director-General of Political Affairs at the Japanese Government-General of Korea.

The newly released highlights the relationships between the five characters, each of whom has their own motives and secrets. Lee Ga Kyeong is seen striking a risky deal in pursuit of her dream. She says, “Please send me to America. Then I’ll become a spy,” hinting at how she becomes involved in the dangerous world of espionage.

Meanwhile, Yoo So Ran is shown targeting Sato Shinichi as part of her 13-year-long quest for revenge. “It took 13 years to find his whereabouts and for this opportunity fo finally come,” she says, revealing the depth of her determination.

The complicated relationship between Sato Hideo and Sato Shinichi is also highlighted. Sato Hideo says, “What must I do to become your son, Father?” However, Sato Shinichi responds by aiming a gun at him, hinting at a tense and troubled father-son relationship.

Yoo Philip, meanwhile, attempts to uncover the truth through his work as a journalist.

The teaser also shows Lee Ga Kyeong approaching Sato Hideo under her false identity Geum Seo Hee, setting the stage for their complicated relationship. Sato Hideo appears to develop feelings for her, and the two are shown embracing in the rain. The romantic moment raises curiosity about how their relationship will unfold as they continue to encounter each other under their disguised identities.

Watch the full teaser below!

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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