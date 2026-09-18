Lee Jun Hyuk And 'The Ordinary Jackpot' Stars Get Playful Behind The Scenes

TVING’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” has shared new photos of its cast behind the scenes of filming!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “The Ordinary Jackpot” tells the story of Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Instead of quitting his job, Gong Eun Tae returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The newly released photos offer a glimpse of the fun atmosphere on the set of the drama, with stars Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, and Oh Dae Hwan posing for the camera alongside special guest actors Hyun Bong Sik and Cha Mi Kyung.

Check out all of the new behind-the-scenes photos below!

The next two episodes of “The Ordinary Jackpot” will be released on September 24 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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