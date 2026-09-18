Watch: Son Ye Jin Makes A Shocking Proposal To Ji Chang Wook In Preview Of New Drama 'The Scandal'

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Scandal” has unveiled a new intriguing preview teaser!

Based on the 2003 film “Untold Scandal,” “The Scandal” depicts the daring and dangerous love game between Lady Cho (Son Ye Jin), a woman whose exceptional talents far exceed the confines of the women’s quarters, and Cho Won (Ji Chang Wook), the greatest playboy of Joseon. Their risky wager ensnares another woman, Hui Yeon (Nana), who becomes entangled in their escalating deception. The series tells a story steeped in forbidden love and irresistible seduction in an era when such passions were not permitted.

The new teaser begins with Cho Won riding a horse on his way to Hanyang in response to a letter from Lady Cho asking him to come see her.

The two eventually meet in Lady Cho’s room, where a tense atmosphere fills the space as they face each other once again.

“I have a favor to ask of you,” Lady Cho says before revealing the reason she summoned him. She makes the bold request that Cho Won get So Ok (Shin Yoon Ha), a woman intended to become a concubine in the family, pregnant.

Faced with the unexpected proposal, Cho Won appears deep in thought as he tilts his head and rubs his chin. Lady Cho then challenges him to show off his “skills.”

“I hear you have spent your years plucking every pretty flower beyond Hanyang. Then show me, this once, how much you have changed,” she says.

After giving the request some thought, Cho Won responds with a question of his own: “Do you still hold me in your heart?” This intriguing exchange raises questions about their complicated history and what lies ahead.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Scandal” is scheduled to premiere today on Netflix.

While waiting, watch Son Ye Jin in “Something in the Rain”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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