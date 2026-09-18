Chungha To Miss University Festival Performance After Being Rushed To ER Due To Health Issue

Chungha will be unable to perform at a scheduled university festival after being rushed to the emergency room due to a sudden health issue.

On September 18, her agency MORE VISION shared the following statement on its official social media:

Hello, this is MORE VISION. Early this morning, our artist Chungha was taken to the emergency room due to a health issue and is currently receiving treatment. As a result, she will be unable to perform at Kyonggi University Seoul Campus’s “Gwiryeongje Deja Vu” festival, which was scheduled to take place today, September 18. We sincerely apologize to the organizers and students of Kyonggi University for causing concern and inconvenience with this sudden news, especially to everyone who had been looking forward to the artist’s performance. We will do our utmost to support Chungha in making a swift recovery. Although she will not be able to join the festival on stage, we sincerely hope that Kyunggi University’s “Gwiryeongje” concludes safely and successfully. Thank you.

We wish Chungha a swift and full recovery!