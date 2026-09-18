“Fresh Off The Sea 3” To Not Air Next Week

“Fresh Off The Sea 3” will be taking a one-week break.

On September 18, tvN announced that the show will not air on September 24 in observance of South Korea’s Chuseok holiday.

“Fresh Off The Sea 3” will return on October 1 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

“Fresh Off The Sea” is a reality show that follows its cast as they travel to coastal regions across South Korea for three days and two nights, exploring each area’s scenic landscapes and local delicacies. Season 3 stars original cast member Yum Jung Ah alongside new members Kim Sun Young, Kang You Seok, and Roh Yoon Seo.

Watch Yum Jung Ah and Kim Sun Young in “Love, Take Two”:

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