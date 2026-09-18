ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Agency Warns Of Strong Legal Action Over Leak And Misuse Of Anxin’s Personal Information

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s agency WAKEONE has warned of strong legal action against the unauthorized disclosure, dissemination, and misuse of the members’ personal information.

On September 18, WAKEONE released an official statement announcing that it had confirmed the unauthorized leak and dissemination of member Anxin’s personal information on social media, as well as its subsequent misuse.

In response, the agency strongly urged those responsible to immediately cease such activities and warned that the agency would take all available legal measures with zero tolerance toward acts that violate its artists’ privacy and rights.

Read WAKEONE’s official statement below:

Hello. This is WAKEONE. We have recently confirmed that member ANXIN’s personal information has been leaked and disseminated without authorization on social media platforms and that such information has since been misused. Disclosing or disseminating an artist’s personal information without their consent is a serious violation of the artist’s privacy and rights. In particular, using or impersonating the artist with leaked personal information, including identification documents, may cause further harm not only to the artist but also to third parties. We therefore ask that you immediately cease disseminating such information or using, modifying, or misusing it in any form. We are continuously collecting relevant posts and materials and are working with SHIN & KIM LLC to review and pursue the necessary legal action. Upon confirming such acts, we will take all available legal measures against the sharing or redistribution of personal information, as well as alteration, unauthorized use, or misuse of such information. We will also take firm action, with zero tolerance, against any conduct that infringes upon the artist’s rights and interests. If you come across any related posts, please refrain from sharing or reposting them to prevent further circulation. Instead, please send us the relevant URLs and materials through our reporting channel. (wakeone_protect@wake-one.com) WAKEONE will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action to protect the privacy and rights of our artists. Thank you.

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