Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Jun, And Kim Shin Bi Share Farewell Messages Ahead Of “Flex X Cop 2” Finale

The stars of SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” have shared heartfelt messages ahead of the drama’s upcoming finale.

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Ahn Bo Hyun expressed his deep affection for the series, saying, “I sincerely thank everyone who watched ‘Flex x Cop 2.’ I was truly happy to meet the character Jin Yi Soo, and I feel that I’ve become a little brighter myself, just like Yi Soo, so this character holds an even more special meaning for me.” He added, “Thanks to everyone who watched and supported us, we were able to successfully wrap up Season 2. Once again, I sincerely thank everyone who was part of this journey.”

Jung Eun Chae shared, “I sincerely thank everyone who watched and loved ‘Flex x Cop 2,’ and I think this project will also remain a precious memory for me for a long time.” She continued, “It was an honor to work alongside such wonderful colleagues and staff. I will continue to do my best with a grateful heart.”

Kang Sang Jun, who plays Park Joon Young, said, “I’m sincerely grateful that I had the opportunity to once again be part of such a fun and wonderful set while filming ‘Flex x Cop 2.’ I would also like to thank all the production staff and crew.” He added, “I hope the fun adventure we worked so hard to create with ‘Flex x Cop’ served as a small breath of fresh air in your everyday lives. Thank you for watching our drama all this time.”

Kim Shin Bi, who stars as Choi Kyung Jin, also expressed his gratitude, saying, “I sincerely thank everyone who watched ‘Flex x Cop 2’ and showed us so much interest.” He continued, “I’d like to once again thank everyone who joined us on the journey of ‘Flex x Cop 2,’ from summer through the arrival of fall and until the weather grew noticeably colder. I hope the fun and satisfying moments we brought you remain as happy memories. Please take care not to catch a cold and stay healthy.”

“Flex x Cop 2” will air Episode 13 on September 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST, followed by its finale on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” on Viki:

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And watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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