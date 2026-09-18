Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, And More Showcase Chemistry At Script Reading For Upcoming Romance Drama

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” (working title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

The script reading brought together director Kang Sol, writer Nam Ji Yeon, and the main cast, including Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, Park Jung Hak, Jo Hee Bong, Lee Do Yeop, Kim Yun Kyung, and Lee Choong Joo.

Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, the CEO of Oyes Entertainment and a genius in the field of AI who hides deep wounds behind his perfect exterior. Playing a cool-headed realist who trusts data more than people, Sung Hoon’s restrained speech and charismatic presence bring Kwon Do Hyuk’s complex personality to life.

Oh Se Young plays Lee Eun Chae, a job seeker by day and the vocalist “Soo” of an indie band by night. Her bright energy and confident charm brought warmth and liveliness to the character, who leads two very different lives.

Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae constantly clash, and Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young’s witty back-and-forth during the script reading already showcased their fun chemistry.

Lee Jung Shin transforms into Moon Tae Kyung, a pediatrician with a warm and easygoing charm. Playing a character well-liked by everyone, Lee Jung Shin adds energy to the drama with his gentle manner and thoughtful acting.

The veteran actors also added to the excitement with their performances. Park Jung Hak, Jo Hee Bong, Lee Do Yeop, Kim Yun Kyung, and Lee Choong Joo each bring their own distinct personalities to their roles, creating strong chemistry and adding depth to the drama.

“What a Boss Wants” is scheduled to premiere in November.

While waiting, watch Sung Hoon’s “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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And Oh Se Young in “The Judge Returns” below:

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