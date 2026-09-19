'Flex X Cop 2' Heads Into Finale On Its Highest Ratings Yet

With just one episode left to go, SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” hit a new all-time high in viewership last night!

On September 18, “Flex x Cop 2” soared to its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of its finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 9.4 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday—and setting a new personal record for Season 2.

The final episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch “Flex x Cop 2” star Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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