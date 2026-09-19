Lee Jun Young Refuses To Answer Questions About His Past In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Nine years after he vanished into thin air, Lee Jun Young has re-entered the spotlight in “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”!

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) was kidnapped right before his final performance in an international competition. Although he made a desperate attempt to escape, he was ultimately shot, and viewers last saw him falling into a river before he disappeared without a trace for nearly a decade.

Because the investigation into Choi Jeong Yo’s disappearance did not yield any significant leads, the music community eventually came to accept his death as an established fact. However, just as he was starting to be forgotten, he shocked everyone by suddenly reappearing at a conductor competition under the name Luca Domenico.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Choi Jeong Yo has transformed from a youthful student into a mature conductor with a commanding, weighty aura.

During a press interview, Choi Jeong Yo appears calm and composed while fielding questions. However, he becomes visibly sensitive when asked questions about the pianist Choi Jeong Yo, and he responds to such inquiries with silence.

To find out why Choi Jeong Yo refuses to talk about his past from nine years ago, catch the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 19 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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