Song Kang Faces A Hostile Lee Jun Young In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has shared a glimpse of Song Kang and Lee Jun Young’s tense reunion!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” the connection between 17-year-old students Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) was suddenly severed when Choi Jeong Yo was kidnapped right before his final performance in an international competition. Their paths only crossed again nine years later, when the long-missing Choi Jeong Yo unexpectedly reappeared at a conductor competition under a new name.

After Choi Jeong Yo vanished without a trace, Kang Pio struggled in the aftermath of his disappearance, showing signs of deep emotional trauma. Not only did he relentlessly continue searching for the missing Choi Jeong Yo, but he was even haunted by hallucinations after hearing that he was dead.

However, newly released stills from the drama’s next episode suggest that the long-awaited reunion between the two former classmates will be anything but heartwarming. When the two meet again after nine years at their alma mater, the atmosphere is cold and uncomfortable.

Choi Jeong Yo’s gaze is hostile as he faces Kang Pio, whose own expression betrays a complicated mix of emotions. Ultimately, Choi Jeong Yo turns his back on Kang Pio and leaves him standing alone, hinting at a chasm between them that may be difficult to bridge.

To find out why the relationship between the two former friends has soured and where it’s headed next, tune in to tonight’s episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 19 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki below:

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And check out Lee Jun Young’s drama “Reborn Rookie” below:

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