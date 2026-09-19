Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Get All Dressed Up To Go On A Proper Date In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

On the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours,” Seo Kang Jun and Jo Aram will get all glammed up for a special night out!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of the drama, Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) got back together shortly after breaking up. Although they had different views on marriage, their decade-long relationship reached a new turning point when Namgoong Ho proposed to Lee Mi Do.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do go out to dinner at a high-end restaurant. In contrast to their usual casual vibes, the couple is dressed to the nines for their date, having clearly put a lot of effort into their styling.

After 10 years of going on casual dates and getting way too used to seeing one another in their most natural states, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do attempt to break out of their relationship plateau by going all out for a romantic night.

To find out if Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do will succeed in reigniting their spark, catch the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on September 19 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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