12 K-Dramas Which Serve Dark Comedy With A Slice Of Entertainment

K-dramas have never been afraid to find humor in uncomfortable places. From dysfunctional families and marital warfare to murder, revenge, and desperate struggles for survival, black comedy allows these dramas to explore the darker side of life without taking themselves too seriously. The humor can be absurd, satirical, or downright macabre, often making the characters’ increasingly outrageous situations even more entertaining.

If you enjoy stories where morally complicated characters find themselves in situations that keep spiralling out of control, these dramas offer plenty of dark laughs alongside their thrills.

Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo) is a successful CEO of an interior design company and a popular influencer who has built an image of a happy, successful family with her husband Jae Hong (Kim Ji Hun). Their seemingly perfect life is disrupted when they become entangled with their neighbors, dermatologist Soo Jung (Cho Yeo Jeong) and her ex-husband Bo Sung (Kim Jae Chul), who are locked in a bitter divorce battle. A secret involving the two families sets off a chain reaction that makes an ordinary affair seem almost trivial.

The drama takes the familiar ingredients of marital secrets and neighborhood rivalry and pushes them into increasingly outrageous territory. The contrast between the polished public images these characters maintain and the chaos unfolding behind closed doors makes for a deliciously dark comedy.

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Ki Su Jong (Ha Jung Woo) is the owner of Seyun Building, but mounting debts and problems with his property leave him struggling to hold onto the life he has built for his family. His friend, Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han), desperate to solve his own financial problems, draws him into a fake kidnapping scheme. Kim Seon (Lim Soo Jung), Su Jong’s strong-willed wife, tries to protect their family as the situation spirals, while Yo Na (Shim Eun Kyung), a ruthless operative, has her own interest in Su Jong’s building.

What begins as a desperate attempt to solve a financial problem quickly turns into a dangerous mess. The drama finds its black humor in ordinary people making increasingly terrible decisions while trying to escape problems that only keep getting bigger.

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The disappearance of a young girl brings together seven people whose lives are already tangled in lies, ambition, and betrayal. Geum Ra Hee (Hwang Jung Eum) is an aggressive drama production company CEO and the girl’s biological mother. Min Do Hyuk (Lee Joon) is a former gangster, while Han Mo Ne (Lee Yoo Bi) is an aspiring idol whose seemingly perfect life hides a web of lies. Cha Joo Ran (Shin Eun Kyung) is a doctor whose relationship with wealthy businessman Bang Chil Sung (Lee Deok Hwa) is driven by money. At the center of the mystery is Matthew Lee (Uhm Ki Joon), the mysterious head of a major mobile platform company.

This is melodrama pushed to deliberately outrageous extremes. Lies, revenge, murder, and betrayal keep escalating, creating a story that’s so excessive that its sheer unpredictability becomes part of the dark fun.

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“Bittersweet Hell”

Noh Young Won (Kim Hee Sun) is a successful psychiatrist whose carefully constructed family life begins to fall apart. Her mother-in-law, Hong Sa Kang (Lee Hye Young), is a mystery writer with her own secrets, while Young Won’s husband Choi Jae Jin (Kim Nam Hee) and a mysterious young woman, Lee Se Na (Yeonwoo), become part of the increasingly complicated situation.

At its heart, this is a story about a family that looks perfect from the outside but is riddled with secrets. The increasingly bizarre battle between family members gives the thriller a wickedly comedic edge.

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“The Kidnapping Day”

Kim Myung Joon (Yoon Kye Sang) is a financially desperate father who agrees to kidnap Choi Ro Hee (Jeon Yu Na), the daughter of a wealthy family, in order to pay for his own daughter’s medical treatment. But Ro Hee is no ordinary kidnapping victim. After losing her memory, the remarkably intelligent girl becomes an unexpected partner to her inexperienced kidnapper. Detective Park Sang Yoon (Park Sung Hoon) investigates the case, while Myung Joon’s ex-wife Seo Hye Eun (Kim Shin Rok) is also caught up in the story.

The unlikely relationship between a bumbling kidnapper and an exceptionally clever child gives this thriller much of its humor. The story gradually becomes more than a crime plot, mixing mystery, emotion, and dark comedy.

Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun), Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se) and Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) were once at the top of their respective fields. After a mysterious incident forced them into exile on Yeongseon Island, the three men have spent years away from the action. A new turn of events brings their old skills back into play as they set out to uncover the truth about what happened a decade earlier. Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo) is among the characters connected to their story.

The drama mixes action with comedy built around three middle-aged men being pulled back into a world they thought they had left behind. Their age, past reputations, and very different present-day lives create plenty of opportunities for humor.

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Set in the ultra-luxurious Hera Palace, the show revolves around three women from very different backgrounds. Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) is the elegant woman at the top of the social hierarchy. Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) is a wealthy, ambitious soprano who will go to extraordinary lengths to protect her status, while Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) comes from a poor background and is determined to enter the world of high society for her daughter. Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon), Soo Ryeon’s husband, is a wealthy businessman with his own ruthless ambitions.

“The Penthouse” is melodrama at its most excessive, with revenge, murder, betrayal, and social ambition constantly raising the stakes. Its outrageous twists and larger-than-life characters make even its darkest moments strangely entertaining.

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“A Killer Paradox”

Lee Tang (Choi Woo Shik) is an ordinary young man whose life changes after he accidentally kills someone. He soon discovers that the people he kills may themselves be criminals, leading him down an increasingly dangerous path. Detective Jang Nan Gam (Son Suk Ku) begins investigating the murders, while former detective Song Chon (Lee Hee Joon) is also hunting Lee Tang.

The drama takes the familiar serial killer thriller and gives it an absurd moral premise: what if the victims really are people who deserve punishment? Its deadpan humor, strange situations, and morally ambiguous characters make it an unusual black comedy.

“Vincenzo”

Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki) is a Korean-born Italian mafia consigliere who returns to Korea and becomes involved in a battle against a powerful conglomerate. Lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been) becomes his ally, while Jang Joon Woo (Taecyeon), who initially appears harmless, hides a very different personality. Together, they take on a ruthless corporate enemy using methods that are anything but conventional.

“Vincenzo” mixes mafia drama, revenge, and courtroom battles with broad, often deliberately absurd comedy. The eccentric residents of Geumga Plaza add another layer of humor to a story where the line between hero and villain is intentionally blurred.

“Agent Kim Reactivated”

Manager Kim (So Ji Sub) appears to be an ordinary office worker and a devoted single father to teenage daughter Kim Min Ji (Seo Su Min). But when Min Ji goes missing, his carefully hidden past comes to light: he was once a highly skilled agent.

The biggest source of fun is the contrast between Manager Kim’s quiet life as an ordinary father and the lethal operative he has kept hidden. The transformation from mild-mannered dad to highly trained agent gives this action thriller plenty of comedic moments.

“Mask Girl”

Kim Mo Mi is an ordinary office worker who has always dreamed of performing but is deeply insecure about her appearance. At night, she becomes “Mask Girl,” an anonymous internet broadcaster who hides her face behind a mask. The character is played by three actresses at different stages of her life: Lee Han Byeol portrays Mo Mi before plastic surgery, Nana plays her after surgery, and Go Hyun Jung portrays her later in life.

“Mask Girl” uses dark humor to explore beauty standards, loneliness, obsession, and the desire to be seen. Its increasingly twisted story turns an ordinary woman’s secret online identity into a disturbing chain of events.

Han Young Soo (Bae Doona), Baek Chul Hee (Ryoo Seung Bum), Baek Kang Seong (Baek Yoon Sik), Baek Ji Hoon (Lomon), and Baek Ji Woo (Lee Su Hyun) appear to be an ordinary family, but they are actually a group of people with extraordinary abilities who escaped from a facility where they were subjected to brutal training. They now live together while trying to maintain the appearance of a normal family and protect themselves from dangerous criminals. Young Soo also has the ability to manipulate memories.

The idea of a dysfunctional surrogate family with superpowers already gives the drama an unusual comedic streak. Add violent criminals and extraordinary abilities, and “Family Matters” becomes a quirky mix of thriller, crime, and dark humor.

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.