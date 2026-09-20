Byeon Woo Seok's Agency Issues Warning Against Invasions Of Privacy + Threatens Legal Action

Byeon Woo Seok’s agency has issued a stern warning against the invasion of his privacy.

On September 19, VARO Entertainment released a statement in which they threatened to take legal action against those those who continued to infringe on Byeon Woo Seok’s privacy.

In particular, the agency warned individuals to refrain from “visiting or waiting near private spaces like the residences of [Byeon Woo Seok’s] manager or associates in an attempt to track his movements, or obtaining or sharing the artist’s personal information and private travel details through inappropriate means.”

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is VARO Entertainment. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the fans who care for and support actor Byeon Woo Seok.

We consider the warm interest and heartfelt support of [Byeon Woo Seok’s] fans to be precious. We are making this announcement so that the artist and his fans can continue on together in a safer and healthier environment in the future, so we ask for your active cooperation after reading the following notice. There have recently been repeated instances of people visiting locations related to the artist’s scheduled activities or travel, such as filming sets and airports, when the locations were not officially announced, along with instances of people following the artist and his staff as they move between locations.

Therefore, in order to protect the artist’s safety and privacy, as well as to ensure smooth on-site operations, we ask that you refrain from visiting any locations or scheduled activities aside from those that have been officially announced as open to fan participation. In particular, we hope that you will immediately cease all actions that infringe on the artist’s safety and privacy, such as visiting or waiting near private spaces like the residences of the artist’s manager or associates in an attempt to track the artist’s movements, or obtaining or sharing the artist’s personal information and private travel details through inappropriate means. In the case where such acts compromise the artist’s safety and privacy or disrupt the carrying out of his work, it is our policy to gather relevant evidence and take the legal action necessary depending on the incident. Please be advised that in the case of repeat or severe invasions of privacy, we may take action without a separate warning. This announcement was made for the sake of everyone’s safety, including the artist and the fans, so we ask for your generous understanding.

We will continue to do our utmost to ensure that our artist and his fans can be together in a safer and better environment in the future as well. Thank you.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in his hit drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out his drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)