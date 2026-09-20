'Flex X Cop 2' Ends By Breaking Season 1's Ratings Record With Finale

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” ended with a bang!

On September 19, the finale of “Flex x Cop 2” achieved the drama’s highest viewership ratings to date, surpassing the personal record set by Season 1. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Flex x Cop 2” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 11.8 percent, beating the previous all-time high of 11.0 percent achieved by the first season of “Flex x Cop.”

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” kicked off the second half of its run on its highest ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 6.8 percent.

JTBC’s new drama “Fly High Butterfly” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent, while KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” dipped to a nationwide average of 2.5 percent for its third episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” remained the most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 13.8 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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