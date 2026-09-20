Stray Kids' Bang Chan Makes 2 Separate Donations To Meaningful Causes

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan has made generous donations to two different causes.

On September 19, JYP Entertainment revealed that Bang Chan had recently donated a total of 200 million won (approximately $144,296): 100 million won (approximately $72,148) to Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital and 100 million won to the Korean Committee for UNICEF.

Notably, Bang Chan designated that his donation to the Korean Committee for UNICEF be used for emergency relief and recovery efforts in areas of Nepal affected by the recent floods.

Meanwhile, his donation to Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital will go towards establishing a “specialized custom rehabilitation center” that tailors to patients’ specific ages and medical conditions.

“I wanted to provide even the slightest comfort to those going through difficult and exhausting times,” said Bang Chan. “I sincerely hope that many people will be able to return to peaceful daily lives as quickly as possible.”

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