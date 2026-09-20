Song Kang And Lee Jun Young's Collaboration Gets Off To A Rocky Start In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Will Song Kang be able to break out of his slump on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”?

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) made a triumphant return to the global stage by winning an international conductor competition. While preparing for his domestic debut as a conductor, he expressed a strong desire to work with Kang Pio (Song Kang). However, Kang Pio, who was still reeling from a mistake he made during his recital tour, rejected Choi Jeong Yo’s offer to become his soloist and told him firmly to look for another pianist instead.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the two former classmates sit across from one another in a cafe. Refusing to give up on Kang Pio, Choi Jeong Yo seeks him out once again and attempts to persuade him with a look of determination. Despite Kang Pio’s initial refusal, Choi Jeong Yo ultimately manages to change his mind about taking the stage together.

But once the two musicians begin rehearsing, their collaboration gets off to a discordant start. The air in the practice room is tense and unexpectedly chilly as Kang Pio freezes up at the piano, with Choi Jeong Yo watching him closely.

To find out whether their joint performance goes smoothly, catch the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 20 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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