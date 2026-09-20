Ha Seok Jin Steps Back Into Hani's Family's Lives In 'Love On The Menu'

KBS2’s “Love on the Menu” has released new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

The newly released stills depict Kim Moo Jin’s unexpected visit to Han Gyu Rim’s family. Despite having to endure the negative reactions from her father Han Seok Joong (Ryu Seung Soo) and her sister Han Gyu Young (Park You Na), Kim Moo Jin continues to express his feelings for Han Gyu Rim, making viewers curious to find out if he’ll turn their hearts around.

Another still shows Han Gyu Rim crying. Running out the store, she appears to be lashing out at someone with resentment, letting the emotions she has built up explode.

More stills also depict Kim Moo Jin listening to Han Gyu Rim’s younger sister Han Gyu Min’s (Kim Min Seo) concern. Kim Moo Jin also appears to be holding back his anger after coming across yet another secret.

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on September 20 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch “Love on the Menu” below:

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