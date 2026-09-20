Watch: SEVENTEEN's Joshua Unveils Live Clip Teaser For Digital Single 'Baby Come Home'

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua will be releasing a digital single!

On September 20, Joshua unveiled a live clip teaser for “Baby Come Home,” a surprise digital single album set to be released on September 22 at 1 p.m. KST. The digital album will include the Chinese and English versions of the track “Baby Come Home.”

Check out the teaser below!

Stay tuned for updates!

Watch Joshua in “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

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