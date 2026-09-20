BTS's Jimin Earns His 1st Solo RIAJ Platinum Certification For Streaming In Japan

BTS’s Jimin has gone platinum in Japan!

In 2020, the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, Jimin earned an official platinum certification for his hit solo song “Who,” which has now surpassed 100 million streams in Japan.

“Who” is Jimin’s first solo song to go platinum for streaming in Japan, though he previously earned a platinum certification for his solo debut album “FACE.”

Congratulations to Jimin!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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