Kim Ji Yeon And Park Seo Ham's Upcoming Drama 'Dive Into You' Reveals Sneak Peek Of Supporting Cast

Upcoming drama “Dive into You” has shared a glimpse of its supporting cast!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Ha Do Kwon will play Yoon Chang Sik, the father of twins Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru, who runs a 24-hour sashimi restaurant in a rural village. In contrast to his tough appearance, Yoon Chang Sik is a big softie on the inside, and he always celebrates his family members’ birthdays by putting on fun performances.

Park Mi Hyun will play Jung Young Sook, the twins’ mother, who holds the true power in their household and can keep everyone in line with just one word. But even though she appears brusque on the surface, she genuinely cares for and supports her family.

Kang Hyung Suk will play Yang Joon Mo, a rising director who was Yoon Ha Na’s senior in the theatre and film department at college and plays a key role in helping her become an A-list actress. Due to a short film he made with Yoon Ha Na during college, Yang Joon Mo receives a Best New Director award and is even invited to international film festivals.

Finally, Kim Han Young will play Lee Hyung Won, a judo athlete who is Jung Woo Jae’s rival. Lee Hyung Won has competed with Yoon Ha Ru and Jung Woo Jae for a spot on the national team since their high school days, and when he meets Yoon Ha Na in college, he develops feelings for her. As a result, he winds up becoming Jung Woo Jae’s rival in both judo and in love.

“Dive into You” premieres on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

Source (1)